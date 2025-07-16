Our Deepest Condolence From The Staff of The Spanish Journal

By 860AM WNOV, With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved CEO, Dr. Jerrel Jones, a true visionary who led Courier Communications for over 61 years. His passion, leadership, and unwavering commitment to community shaped not only our company but countless lives across Wisconsin and beyond.

“He was a mentor, a pioneer, and a beacon of strength,” said his daughter, Mary Ellen Jones, General Manager of WNOV.

To honor Dr. Jones and celebrate what would have been his 86th birthday, we will publish a Tribute Edition of The Milwaukee Courier at the end of July. Community members, officials, and partners are invited to share reflections.

Thank you for keeping the Jones family and Courier team in your thoughts during this time.

“Mr. Jones was a great mentor and businessman. Through my years at the Courier and working with WNOV, I learned a lot and met some wonderful people. I appreciate the opportunity and I’m glad I had an opportunity to tell him that before he passed away. Things like this really make you pause and think about your own mortality and legacy” said Jade Green