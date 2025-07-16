From: County Executive Press Office

MILWAUKEE – Following the U.S. House of Representatives’ approval of President Donald Trump’s federal budget bill, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley issued the following statement.

“In Milwaukee County, we depend on federal funding to invest in our community and provide essential services that our residents rely on every day. Federally funded programs like Medicaid and Medicare ensure access to healthcare, prescriptions, and mental health services. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps to put healthy, nutritious foods on the table for children and families. Federally funded housing programs help residents build generational wealth and keep our neighborhoods stable and thriving.

“Federal funding supports the health and well-being of our residents, our community, and our neighborhoods. But with the passage of this federal budget, all of that is under attack.

“I am deeply concerned about the negative impacts that the budget heading to President Trump’s desk will have on Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, and the entire nation. It strips away critical support that helps people survive, especially in our most vulnerable communities. Residents in both urban and rural areas will lose healthcare coverage. Children and families will lose access to healthy foods. Any meaningful efforts to reinvest back into our community are now in jeopardy. This is not just bad policy. These cuts will cause real harm to real people. It is a betrayal of the people we were elected to serve.

“While we don’t have the power to undo the federal budget, we are committed to doing everything in our power to soften the blow to our community. My administration will monitor the impacts of the budget as its implemented and continue engaging our partners to identify resources, fight for every dollar we can, and advocate for long-term investments in the community.

“At the end of the day, I am committed to working to invest in our people, foster stronger neighborhoods, and build the bright, healthy future we all deserve. We will keep fighting, even in the face of decisions that make that fight harder.”