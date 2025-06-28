MILWAUKEE – The National Association of Counties (NACo) recently announced the 2025 Achievement Awards and recognized six Milwaukee County programs. The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

“It’s an honor to have the work of Milwaukee County’s changemakers recognized by the National Association of Counties. We are committed to investing upstream and ensuring county government is advancing equity in all measurable areas to benefit our entire community,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “From building more affordable housing in our neighborhoods, to combating the opioid epidemic and supporting long-term financial stability for families and children, I am proud Milwaukee County is deploying investments, policies, and solutions to the challenges we face today and beyond.”

Each year, NACo’s Achievement Awards recognize outstanding programming in 18 categories aligned with the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, libraries, management, information technology, health, civic engagement and more. Launched in 1970, the program is designed to celebrate innovation in county government. Each nominated program is judged on its own merits and not against other applications.

“The Achievement Awards shine a spotlight on the hard work and innovation happening in county governments across the nation,” said NACo President James Gore. “This year’s winners highlight the dedication and creativity of county leaders and our teams to building thriving communities and providing the best possible services to our residents.”

This year, Milwaukee County submitted six programs for recognition, which all received awards: The Wehr Nature Center Accessibility and Engagement Initiative, Milwaukee County Overdose Data Analytics, Milwaukee County Birth Costs Elimination Program, Development of Affordable Housing Across Milwaukee County, Milwaukee County Child Support Services’ “Back On Track” Program, and Milwaukee County Aging and Disabilities Services (ADS) Opioid Prevention Project.

“The Office of Strategy, Budget and Performance is thrilled to see all six of our submissions win National Achievement Awards. Our project managers worked exceptionally hard to ensure the county’s hard work was recognized nationally,” said Milwaukee County Office of Strategy, Budget and Performance Director Joe Lamers. “This is truly a countywide victory as we all work to identify creative and innovative solutions to meet community needs and set up residents for long-term success.”

Background on the Milwaukee County programs receiving achievement awards:

Transforming Public Spaces: The Wehr Nature Center Accessibility and Engagement Initiative

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Milwaukee County’s Wehr Nature Center launched an initiative to improve accessibility and community engagement. Upgrades included a redesigned website with features like Superzoom and Dark Mode, along with new bilingual, accessible park signage. These efforts led to a 60% increase in visitors and expanded the center’s reach to more diverse communities. The project set a new benchmark for inclusive public space design.

Milwaukee County Overdose Data Analytics

Milwaukee County’s EMS Overdose Data Analytics Program uses real-time data to identify and respond to opioid overdose hotspots. Supported by opioid settlement funds, the program integrates EMS, medical examiner and law enforcement data to inform public policy and interventions. This data-driven approach has reduced overdose fatalities and improved access to harm reduction resources. It builds on lessons from the COVID-19 response to address the opioid crisis with speed and precision.

Milwaukee County Eliminates $67 Million in Birth Costs to Support Fathers

In 2024, Milwaukee County eliminated over $67 million in Medicaid birth cost debt for 32,718 low-income fathers. These debts, previously tied to paternity judgments, often limited fathers’ ability to support their children. The initiative allows more funds to stay with families and reduces financial barriers for engaged parenting. It was made possible through collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

Development of Affordable Housing Across Milwaukee County

Milwaukee County has invested over $45 million in new affordable housing developments across the county and seven suburbs. Many of these projects mark the first-ever county investments in suburban areas. The initiative focuses on reducing racial disparities in housing access and expanding choice for residents. It reflects a regional approach to equitable housing.

Milwaukee County Child Support Services’ “Back On Track” Program

Milwaukee County’s “Back on Track” program helps parents behind on child support reengage with the system and reconnect with their families. One-on-one support includes debt reduction, order modifications, job search help and warrant resolution. Since launch, the program has assisted 353 parents and eliminated over $1.3 million in state debt. It encourages long-term financial support for children and family stability.

Milwaukee County Aging and Disabilities Services Opioid Prevention Project

Milwaukee County Aging and Disabilities Service’s Opioid Prevention Project targets opioid misuse among older adults using a harm reduction approach. Outreach teams with lived experience distribute Narcan, test strips and resources through data-informed door-to-door engagement. Since July 2024, they’ve reached 2,815 residents and distributed hundreds of prevention supplies. The project reduces isolation and improves safety for at-risk older adults in Milwaukee County.