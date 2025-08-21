According to a release from the mayor’s office, Procell is a “widely respected advocate for violence prevention and community safety who brings a unique background to his role.”

He will assume the role at the end of the month.

Procell received a life sentence after being convicted of homicide; he was 15-years-old when he committed the crime.

He was in prison for about 23 years before being paroled. Procell then ended up “turning his life in a different direction,” according to the release.

Most recently, Procell ran Paradigm Shyft, a consulting firm that aimed to improve the justice system. Before that, he led Partners in Hope, a prisoner reintegration faith-based program.

Johnson said he conducted a national search for the office’s next director.

City officials held public forums with three finalists for the position in July. Notably, Procell was not one of the finalists.

Johnson said that even though Procell was a “very late addition” to the list of potential leaders, he “quickly rose to the top.”

“I am very pleased Adam has accepted my offer to lead our frontline violence prevention efforts. His new office plays a vital role in making Milwaukee safer, and his knowledge, expertise, and life experience will be a valuable addition,” Johnson said.

Milwaukee’s Office of Community Wellness and Safety leads a variety of nonviolence programs that help stop violence before it happens.

Workers in the office try to intervene in conflicts and prevent retaliatory violence from happening after crimes. They also work directly with victims of crimes to provide support and resources.

Procell said his first order of business is to listen.

“I feel that any good leader is not going to come in and make immediate changes. I definitely have some ideas,” Procell said. “One thing I’m looking forward to is to add-to, so we will work with people throughout public safety to collaborate and learn.”