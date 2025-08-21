Milwaukee, WI – Mexican Fiesta is back for its 52nd edition, bringing the vibrant culture, color, traditions, taste, and music of Mexico to Milwaukee’s lakefront! This year’s festival promises to be a spectacular celebration while supporting a meaningful cause—raising funds for scholarship awards for young Hispanic students attending college.

Event Details:

• Date: August 22, 23, and 24, 2025

• Location: Henry Maier Festival Park 200 N. Harbor Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53202

• Time: Noon-Midnight

Festival Highlights:

1. Entertainment Lineup: Prepare to be mesmerized by an array of national and international acts that will fill the air with the captivating sounds of Mexican culture. From traditional mariachi bands to contemporary Latin artists, the entertainment will keep you dancing and singing along all day and night.

– Luis Angel “El Flaco”, Lila Downs, Inspector, Banda Corona del Rey, Raymix, Los Rieleros del Norte, Elida Reyna, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles and Much More!

2. Cultural Pavilion: At the heart of the Mexican Fiesta is the Cultural Pavilion, a vibrant hub where you can fully immerse yourself in Mexico’s rich cultural heritage. Discover the captivating art, fascinating history, and cherished traditions that make Mexican culture uniquely inspiring. Over 150 artisans from Mexico will be conducting interactive workshops, offering an array of authentic arts and crafts for you to explore and enjoy.

3. Culinary Delights: Indulge in the authentic flavors of Mexico with a variety of food vendors offering delicious traditional dishes. From tacos and tortas to churros and horchata, there’s something to satisfy every palate.

4. Family-Friendly Activities: Mexican Fiesta is a family-friendly event with activities and entertainment for all ages. Bring the kids to enjoy face painting, games, and interactive workshops that celebrate Mexican traditions.

5. Live Mural by Mauricio Ramirez: Celebrated muralist Mauricio Ramirez will be creating a live mural throughout the festival. Watch as he brings a vibrant, large-scale piece to life, capturing the essence of Mexican culture with his bold and colorful style. This is a unique opportunity to see art in action and witness a masterpiece unfold before your eyes.

6. Meet Victor “Magic” Rivers – Meet the celebrated actor from Blood In, Blood Out and Con Air during special appearances throughout the festival.

Plenty of different activities will be hosted during Mexican Fiesta 2025 for the entire family to enjoy: Soccer Tournament, Contest, Midway Rides, Community Park-Children’s Area & Stage/Presented by Children’s Wisconsin, Commercial Expo, Social Services Pavilion, Veterans resource center, Taste of Mexico Pavilion, Fiesta bars, and More!

For more details visit www.mexicanfiesta.org.

Enjoy all these activities at an affordable price by purchasing your tickets ahead of time at the Mexican Fiesta office and El Rey Grocery Stores for only $20 per adult (9 years old +), children 8 years old and under get in for FREE with an adult. ($25 at the gate). Online tickets are available at www.mexicanfiesta.org.

Cash & Credit/Debit cards are accepted for ALL food purchases. Credit/Debit Cards and Tickets will be used ONLY for the purchase of an alcoholic beverage, bottled soda, and water.

The WHSF provides a cultural and educational environment to enhance and improve the academic success of the Hispanic Community while promoting a better understanding of the arts, history, literature, and the perpetuation of Hispanic culture. To date, WHSF has provided over $1,950,000.00 in college scholarships and community nonprofits.

For more information, contact the Mexican Fiesta office at 414-383-7066 or visit www.mexicanfiesta.org. The festival’s program is subject to change without prior notice.

