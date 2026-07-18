WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The countdown is on for one of Wisconsin’s biggest summer traditions as the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair prepares to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors for its historic 175th anniversary celebration.

The annual event will run from Thursday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 16, at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. Organizers say this year’s fair will feature new attractions, expanded food offerings, live entertainment, agricultural exhibits and special promotions marking the milestone anniversary.

One of the biggest highlights this year is the introduction of more than 80 new food and beverage items, giving fairgoers even more reasons to come hungry. Vendors have created a variety of unique dishes ranging from savory comfort foods to creative desserts and specialty drinks. Among the new menu items are the Bloody Mary Mac Daddy, featuring Bloody Mary-flavored macaroni and cheese topped with relish and chopped string cheese, the Chimi-Brat-Changa, and Smoked Pork Pierogi Sliders. Organizers say the new lineup continues the State Fair’s tradition of blending Wisconsin favorites with bold culinary creations.

For cheese lovers, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery has been named the Official Cheese Curds of the Wisconsin State Fair. In addition to supplying fresh cheese curds to many concession stands throughout the fairgrounds, the company will debut exclusive two-ounce “Made Fresh for the Fair” pouches available in five flavors: Natural Cheddar, Garlic, Pizza, Jalapeño and Dill Pickle.

Another longtime favorite is also getting a special anniversary makeover. Original Cream Puffs will once again offer the classic Original and Chocolate Cream Puff, while introducing a limited-edition Fair-aschino Cherry Cream Puff: A Cheers to 175 Years! The special flavor will be available only in limited batches at the Dairy Building during the fair.

Visitors looking to stretch their food budget will have several opportunities to save. The popular $11 Meal Deal returns with more than 20 meal options available every day of the fair. In addition, Crazy Grazin’ Day on Tuesday, Aug. 11, will feature reduced prices on a variety of popular food and beverage items throughout the grounds.

Planning meals will also be easier thanks to the Fair’s online Food Finder, which allows visitors to search vendors, menu items and locations before arriving.

Food isn’t the only attraction drawing crowds. Four new vendors will make their Wisconsin State Fair debut this year, adding even more variety to the already extensive selection of restaurants and concession stands.

Beyond the food, visitors can expect everything that has made the Wisconsin State Fair a summer tradition for generations. The event will feature thousands of livestock exhibits, competitions, shopping vendors, carnival rides and games in SpinCity, family-friendly activities, educational displays and dozens of free entertainment stages offering music throughout the day.

The fair also continues to celebrate Wisconsin’s strong agricultural heritage with animal exhibitions, youth competitions and demonstrations showcasing the state’s farming industry. Organizers say agriculture remains at the heart of the event, providing educational opportunities alongside the entertainment. One of the most anticipated culinary competitions returns with the annual Sporkies and Drinkies Awards, recognizing the Fair’s best new food and beverage creations. This year’s judging panel includes Milwaukee dining editor Lori Fredrich, FOX6 WakeUp News anchor Derica Williams, VISIT Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith and several other local personalities who will help crown this year’s winners.

Fair officials are also encouraging visitors to purchase tickets before prices increase. Discounted adult admission tickets are available through July 19 for $17. Beginning July 20, adult admission will increase to $20.

Additional savings are available through advance purchases of Bargain Books, Cream Puff six-packs and the collectible 2026 souvenir cups celebrating the Fair’s 175th anniversary. The Wisconsin State Fair remains one of the state’s largest annual events, drawing visitors from across Wisconsin and neighboring states. Officials expect another strong turnout this summer as families gather to enjoy classic traditions while experiencing the newest attractions. Whether visitors come for the famous cream puffs, award-winning cheese curds, live music, livestock competitions or simply to sample the latest deep-fried creations, organizers say there will be something for everyone during the 11-day celebration.

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will be held August 6-16 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. Gates open daily at 10 a.m., with the fair closing at 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and midnight Thursday through Saturday. Additional information, schedules and the online Food Finder are available on the Wisconsin State Fair website.