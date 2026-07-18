To stay safe during Milwaukee’s extreme heat, it is vital to prioritize hydration and seek climate-controlled environments. You should aim to drink 10–15 cups of water daily, sipping consistently throughout the day even before you feel thirsty. To avoid accelerating fluid loss, steer clear of dehydrating beverages like alcohol, coffee, tea, and soda. Additionally, help regulate your core temperature by eating lighter meals and incorporating hydrating snacks, such as fruit, into your diet.
Managing your environment is equally important for avoiding heat-related illness. If your home lacks air conditioning, seek refuge in public spaces like Milwaukee Public Libraries or local shopping centers, many of which are easily accessible via MCTS transit routes. If you do have air conditioning, the Department of Energy recommends keeping it set between 75°F and 78°F, and raising the temperature by seven degrees when you are away to save energy. Importantly, do not rely on fans as your primary cooling method when temperatures exceed 90°F, as they often become ineffective in these conditions. Finally, remember to never leave children or pets in a parked car under any circumstances.
When you must be outdoors, take proactive steps to protect yourself. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing to help stay cool. If you are working outside, be sure to pace yourself, take frequent breaks in shaded areas, and monitor local air quality conditions through resources like AirNow, as high heat can often coincide with poor air quality. Utilizing city resources, such as county splash pads, is also an excellent way to safely manage your exposure to high temperatures.
To help you narrow down your plans for staying cool, would you like me to find specific indoor cooling locations or outdoor splash pads near your neighborhood, or do you need more detailed advice on how to stay safe while working outdoors?