Many of us seek ways to stay active and connected to our communities. Volunteering offers a powerful way, and AARP provides many ways for older adults to get involved. Whether you’re looking to represent our Latino community, share your life, or simply stay engaged, becoming an AARP volunteer can be a great experience for you.

Make a Difference in Your Community

AARP is more than just an organization for seniors it’s a platform that amplifies the voices and concerns of older adults across the country. By volunteering, you can actively contribute to initiatives that improve the lives of your community and family members. You can talk about age-friendly policies, support caregiving families, or provide information on money and other important issues to all of us as we age.

Personal Fulfillment and Connection

Volunteering can provide a sense of personal satisfaction. As people age, it is important to stay mconnected. Studies show that staying socially engaged and volunteering in your community can improve overall well-being and even reduce feelings of isolation. I became active in AARP because I wanted to honor my mother’s memory by fighting for those issues that mattered to her. By joining a community of like-minded individuals who share your passion for making a difference, you can forge new friendships and create lasting connections.

A Flexible Commitment

One of the best things about volunteering with AARP is the flexibility. Whether you want to give a few hours a month or commit to larger projects, there’s a role that fits your schedule and interests. AARP offers opportunities to volunteer in ways that work for you. If you’d like more information about volunteer opportunities with AARP in Wisconsin, please email us at wistate@aarp. org or call us toll-free at 866-448-3611.

Join AARP’s Volunteer Network Today

If you’re ready to give back and make a meaningful impact volunteer with AARP. We need individuals from our community and those who speak Spanish. We are very few now in the Milwaukee area. By doing so, you not only enhance your own life but also help ensure that older adults and particularly those from our Latino community continue to have a strong voice in shaping the future. Visit AARP’s volunteer page to learn more and find opportunities near you!