174th Wisconsin State Fair Draws Crowds Despite Smoky Skies

West Allis, WI (August 4–5, 2025)

The 174th Wisconsin State Fair is in full swing at Wisconsin State Fair Park, blending timeless traditions with bold new attractions. Running from July 31 through August 10, the Fair continues to draw visitors from across the state—even as Canadian wildfire smoke adds an unexpected wrinkle to the festivities.

Air Quality Concerns

Smoke drifting south from Canada has significantly impacted Southeast Wisconsin’s air quality, triggering an air quality alert through noon on Monday, August 4.

Hazy skies have reduced visibility across the fairgrounds, with Milwaukee recently ranked among the worst U.S. cities for air quality on IQAir.

Health officials urge caution, especially for individuals with asthma or respiratory conditions, as well as children and seniors. Fairgoers are advised to limit prolonged exposure outdoors when possible.

Dairy Building Makeover & Cream Puff Boost

A major highlight this year is the renovated Dairy Building—formerly known as the Original Cream Puff Pavilion. With $12 million in state funding, upgrades include soaring ceilings, natural skylights, upgraded restrooms, and high-capacity ovens.

The new space boosts output of the Fair’s signature cream puffs, now offered in three flavors: original, chocolate, and a Celebration Strawberry marking UScellular’s 20-year sponsorship. Officials report that 50–60 cream puffs are sold per minute during the Fair.

Nearly 100 New Food Items

This year’s Fair is a paradise for adventurous eaters. With nearly 100 new menu items and 16 new vendors, offerings range from Sporkies and Drinkies finalists like:

Brat Rangoon

S’mores Churro Fries

Larvae Lattes

…alongside Wisconsin classics like bratwursts and cheese curds.

Tightened Security Measures

Organizers have implemented enhanced safety protocols:

Bags larger than 9 × 10 × 12 inches are prohibited

are prohibited All attendees must pass through metal detectors

Minors under 17 must be accompanied by an adult after 5 p.m.

In addition to its on-site police department, the Fair has partnered with local law enforcement, mounted patrols, and “Violence Interrupters” to ensure a secure environment.

Bank Five Nine Main Stage Lineup

The entertainment lineup continues to deliver crowd-pleasing acts, including:

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias – Aug 7

– Aug 7 Darius Rucker – Aug 8

– Aug 8 Lynyrd Skynyrd – Aug 9

– Aug 9 “Happy Together” Tour – Aug 10

For those yet to attend, there’s still time to experience the best of Wisconsin’s largest summer tradition—cream puffs, smoky sunsets, and all.