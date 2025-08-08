Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson signed legislation approving a $30 million funding commitment from Milwaukee County for the Domes Reimagined Plan to advance the redevelopment and restoration of the Mitchell Park Domes.

Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors passed File #25-458 to commit $30 million in capital funding for the restoration of the Mitchell Park Domes. This funding is contingent on the Milwaukee Domes Alliance securing additional non-County funding before any County tax levy dollars are released. The restoration will move forward as a public-private partnership between Milwaukee County, the Milwaukee Domes Alliance, and philanthropic and private sector partners facilitated by the Alliance. As part of the agreement, Milwaukee County Parks will transfer ownership and operations of the Mitchell Park Domes to the Milwaukee Domes Alliance, while the County will continue to maintain horticultural operations.

“The future of the Domes and Mitchell Park is important to our community. That’s why my administration worked with the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, Milwaukee County Parks, and local stakeholders to move the Domes Reimagined Plan forward,” said County Executive Crowley. “It’s no secret that this can has been kicked down the road far too many times. We all recognize that action for the Domes was needed, and like most challenges we face, we knew partnership was the way forward. Thank you to everyone who worked to make this proposal a reality that will chart a new future for the Domes, while protecting taxpayer dollars, and supporting fiscal sustainability in Milwaukee County for years to come.”

“The Domes have always been a gathering space where children and adults can relax, connect with nature, and learn something new,” said County Board Chairwoman Nicholson. “The Domes Reimagined project honors that legacy and ensures future generations can experience the Domes as a thriving, welcoming part of our community that directly reflects our values of equity, sustainability, and access to vibrant public spaces. Our commitment here today sends a clear message: Milwaukee County is stepping up, in partnership and with purpose, to preserve and reimagine the Domes for generations to come.”

For many years, local leaders, advocates, and residents in Milwaukee County have discussed the future of the Domes. In 2023, County officials considered various options for the future of the Domes, including demolition, partial restoration, or a full rebuild. By working with the Milwaukee Domes Alliance, the Domes Reimagined Plan emerged as a new creative solution to restore the Domes and save taxpayer dollars in the long-term.

The legislation that Crowley and Nicholson signed today paves the way for a formal agreement between Milwaukee County, Milwaukee County Parks, and the Milwaukee Domes Alliance. Highlights of this proposal include:

Milwaukee County and Milwaukee Domes Alliance have negotiated agreements that govern the long-term operations of the facility, the process of providing County funding to the restoration of the Domes, and the oversight of construction during the course of the Domes.

Milwaukee County Parks will transfer the Mitchell Park Domes from County ownership and operation to the Milwaukee Domes Alliance. The Milwaukee Domes Alliance would provide all operating support for the facility, with the County only continuing to maintain Horticulture operations. This agreement is estimated to save Milwaukee County $770,000 per year once all operations and maintenance tasks become the responsibility of the Milwaukee Domes Alliance.

Milwaukee County will provide up to $30 million for the Domes Reimagined Plan. The Milwaukee Domes Alliance will be the primary funder of this project through a layered funding strategy that includes private and philanthropic dollars. Securing non-County funding resources will be required by the Milwaukee Domes Alliance before any County tax levy spending is released for the project in order to protect local taxpayers. Each contribution installment to this project is subject to annual appropriation within the County’s capital budget.

The project will allow the Milwaukee Domes Alliance to conduct a historic rehabilitation of the Mitchell Park Domes. The project will proceed in phases, with each phase generally being focused on the restoration of one of the Domes structures. The Milwaukee Domes Alliance seeks to make other targeted improvements to the facility.

The final lease and development agreement will be presented during the next County Board meeting cycle.

“The Domes are a vital asset to the south-side, serving as more than a landmark, but as a means of connection, community, and culture for generations of Milwaukee families,” said Supervisor Juan Miguel Martínez, who represents the district. “This plan invests in a future where all of our residents can experience a world-class green space, education, and joy right in their neighborhood. We still have work to do, but this is a huge step in the right direction and I look forward to doing my part in building something equitable and sustainable for the future.”

“As Chair of the Parks and Culture Committee, I take seriously our responsibility to preserve and protect Milwaukee County’s most treasured public assets,” said Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman, who chairs the County Board Committee on Parks and Culture. “This agreement represents a fiscally responsible path forward that both safeguards the future of the Domes and ensures the public continues to benefit from this iconic space. With smart planning and strong partnerships, we’re building a strong and sustainable future for our parks system.”

“This vote marks a major milestone in the future of the Domes and a powerful step forward for Milwaukee County Parks. With this commitment, we’re not only preserving a beloved cultural and horticultural landmark, but also we’re investing in education, sustainability, and year-round access for generations to come. I’m grateful to County Executive David Crowley, the County Board, the Milwaukee Domes Alliance, and the many community advocates who have worked tirelessly to bring us to this moment,” said Guy Smith, Executive Director, Milwaukee County Parks.

“Bursting from an industrial landscape, the Domes were described at their inception as a ‘willful act of hope,’” said Christa Beall Diefenbach, CEO, Milwaukee Domes Alliance. “They represent civic pride, bold innovation, and a family heirloom passed from generation to generation. They aren’t just part of our past—they’re part of our lives. Year after year, the Domes connect hundreds of thousands of people to nature, to home, to worlds unknown, and to each other. We commend the County’s commitment and look forward to a future where thousands more visitors celebrate Milwaukee’s one-of-a-kind horticultural oasis.”

More information about the Milwaukee Domes Alliance and Domes Reimagined Plan is available HERE.