WHAT:

In partnership with Northwestern Mutual and Northwestern Mutual Foundation, Milwaukee World Festival (MWF) is excited to host another FREE Sunday Family Fun Day on Sunday, July 19 at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park.

The event is themed Family Health and Wellness and takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Families can enjoy a variety of interactive activities, hands-on learning experiences, and live entertainment, including:

Performances from Bella Beauties and the Milwaukee Flyers

Adaptive and inclusive play experiences with The Ability Center and youth mentoring engagement with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee

Hearing and communication resources from HEAR Wisconsin

Youth soccer activities with Milwaukee Kickers Soccer Club

Learn more about inclusive sensory experiences that inspire joy, foster growth, and empower children of all abilities with Rainbow Rhythm

Fitness and wellness programming with YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, and more

Families can also enjoy a variety of local food and beverage items, including:

Babalou Gourmet Stuffed Pretzels and Soft Frozen Lemonade

Little Sweetie’s Specialty Treat Wagon

Pete’s Pops

Sil’s Mini Donuts and Coffee

Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza, Johnsonville Hot Dogs, Nachos with Cheese, PB & Grape Jelly Uncrustables, and String Cheese

WHEN:

Sunday, July 19

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Additional FREE Sunday Family Fun Days will take place on August 9 and September 13, 2026.

Free parking will be available in Lot G, located south of the Henry Maier Festival Park Mid Gate, along with designated bike parking.

WHERE:

Northwestern Mutual Community Park, located inside Henry Maier Festival Park, featuring an accessible playground with enhanced play equipment, sensory rooms, permanent restrooms, nursing mothers’ stations, and other family-friendly amenities.

For details on entry policy guidelines for Henry Maier Festival Park, please visit MilwaukeeWorldFestival.com