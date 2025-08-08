Milwaukee, WI — August 8, 2025

This week marks a remarkable milestone for one of Wisconsin’s most enduring community news outlets. The Spanish Journal, a staple of Latino media in the Midwest, celebrates 46 years of publication since its first issue hit the press on August 8, 1979.

Founded with a mission to inform, empower, and amplify the voices of Spanish-speaking communities, the Spanish Journal has grown from a humble print newspaper to a trusted, multi-platform publication. For nearly five decades, it has delivered local and national news, cultural coverage, political insight, and stories that matter most to Latino families across Milwaukee and beyond.

Throughout its history, the Spanish Journal has stood as a vital bridge connecting generations, celebrating heritage, and advocating for equity. It has chronicled the achievements and struggles of a growing community while giving readers a space to see themselves reflected in the media.

From coverage of civil rights movements and immigration reform to local elections and economic opportunities, the Spanish Journal has never wavered in its commitment to truth and representation. Its pages have served as both a mirror and a megaphone amplifying voices often overlooked in mainstream coverage.

As the publication celebrates its 46th anniversary, its leadership team remains focused on the future. With an expanded digital presence through spanishjournal.com, the Journal continues to adapt to the evolving media landscape while remaining grounded in community service.

To its readers, partners, and community members who have supported the paper since 1979, the Spanish Journal offers its deepest thanks. The journey continues stronger than ever.

¡Felicidades y gracias por 46 años de historias compartidas!