County Executive David Crowley released the following statement regarding the announcement that Governor Tony Evers will not seek reelection in 2026.

“Governor Tony Evers has served the people of Wisconsin with dignity, integrity, and compassion. During his 50 years as a teacher, superintendent, and public servant, Governor Evers has worked tirelessly to foster brighter futures for our kids, create prosperity for working families, and deliver investments that are moving our community forward.

“When I took office, Milwaukee County found itself in the middle of a global pandemic. Our community worked every day to navigate that challenging time, support our most vulnerable, and keep people healthy and safe. During this tumultuous moment, Governor Evers worked alongside my administration, leading with strength, compassion, and a commitment to doing what was right for Milwaukee County. As the nation began to heal, we worked with Governor Evers and his administration to not only recover, but build back better than ever through investments in affordable housing, health services, childcare, economic development, public safety, and more. I’m especially grateful for Governor Evers’ partnership in passing Wisconsin Act 12 and securing new revenues and resources for Milwaukee County, putting us on a path to long-term fiscal stability for generations to come. Simply put, Milwaukee County is stronger, healthier, and better off because of the leadership and partnership of Governor Evers.

“I want to thank Governor Evers, First Lady Kathy Evers, and their family and loved ones for their service and dedication to Wisconsin. I also want to thank the Governor’s cabinet and staff for their years of collaboration with our team. Our state’s motto is one word – Forward – and I believe there are bright days ahead in Wisconsin’s future. Let’s recommit to the important work that Governor Evers has started, so we can move forward together.”