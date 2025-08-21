Frankie Sinatra Giron who was a great friend and work as a Graphic Designer with several Spanish News Paper in the community and he was a Romantic Singer and Perform in Milwaukee, who sang so many popular romantic songs, and was loved by the community. Frankie passed away on Monday August 11th 2025 at 12:39 P.M of natural causes, In the Milwaukee County reported. Frankie was born in Ponce in Puerto Rico in 1951. He did work and very close friendly with the Owner Co-Founder Victor L. Welch who owned the Spanish Journal, Who been in the community for 46 years. Mrs. Rhonda Welch and the rest of the family send their condolence and Prayer to all families. RIP Our Dear Friend Franky Giron