Bucks Looking Towards the Future Now!

By Coach Boyd

Draft Day folks and after a dominate performance in the finals by the Golden State Warriors again we’re still trying to figure out the formula for getting into the finals. The League is changing vastly in part from the play of specialized players who are playing small ball. Free agency looming and Super Teams formulating to draft aggressively to stay competitive in conference. The Bucks finished 7th in the Eastern Conference, 3rd in the Central Division, 6 games behind Cleveland the defending Eastern Conference Champs. The Bucks want to come out of the shadows and illuminate their own light for the 2018-19 season.

The Bucks have the 17th pick again for the last two years and expecting a better outcome for the disappoint pick of last year’s DJ Wilson. If the Bucks had won the tie breaker between the Heat, their first round pick would have gone to Phoenix and will not have a second round pick this year either because of the trade of Rashard Vaughn to Brooklyn Nets.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst said, “We’re excited that we get to keep the pick this year when we traded for Eric Bledsoe, the cost of doing that of getting a player like Eric who we’re extremely excited to have and has helped us in a big way, the cost of doing that was trading a draft pick. That being said, we’re excited to have a pick in this year’s draft and we look forward to using it in the best way possible to help the franchise.” The Bucks selected 6-5 SG Donte DiVincenzo from Villanova. Donte last season averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists, scored 31 points against Michigan in the National Championship game. Donte was selected 2018 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Big East Sixth Man of the Year, and ranked ninth in the Big East in assists and third in three-point field goal percentage. GM Jon Horst when asked about the selection had this to say about him, “We feel great no matter what pick we had, Donte was the guy we wanted, he’s a Combo Guard who can pass and shoot, has a tremendous family and comes from a winning program at Villanova which he helped win two National Championships. His character, physical toughness and level at which he compete will be a plus for our organization.

Newly hired Coach Budenholzer thoughts on drafting Donte, “Hopefully he’s a step ahead of some of the other players, who also played in a great system with great spacing which will make him more comfortable transitioning to his pro career, because of his athleticism he will be able to guard multiple positions”. Coach Budenholzer said, “In order to make an impact he will have to be a good defender, that’s what We believes in”.

I can see the changes Coach Bud is already going to instill in the upcoming season, defend or sit down. This off season will be crucial for the Bucks as they enter a new arena with a new coach next season.

Bucks management are confident new Coach Mike Budenholzer can take them to the next level. The Bucks finished 44-38 last season, and as the night of the draft have a power rating of 12th overall. The Bucks will be more athletic than last year. Hopefully their defense will become rock solid, a stable offense, and attract a veteran post player who can rebound, score, and be a nuisance around the rim. In other draft news Giannis Antetokounmpo’s younger brother Kostas was the 60th pick in the second round selected by Philadelphia.