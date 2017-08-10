Jugadores de Philadelphia Eagles anuncian que no visitarán la Casa Blanca
Varios jugadores de la Liga Nacional de Fútbol Americano de Estados Unidos (NFL, por sus siglas en inglés) integrantes del equipo Philadelphia Eagles anunciaron que no visitarán la Casa Blanca para la tradicional celebración de la victoria en el Superbowl.

Entre los jugadores que están boicoteando la visita en protesta contra el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, se encuentran Malcolm Jenkins y Torrey Smith, así como Chris Long, quien ya se rehusó a visitar la Casa Blanca el año pasado cuando jugaba en el equipo New England Patriots, que ganó el Superbowl ese año.

