Packers beat Seattle Seahawks 17 to 9

On Sunday September 10, 2017 at Lambeau Field the Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 17 to 9.
The Packers defense held the Seahawks to one field goal in the first half and two field goals in the second half for a total of 9 points.
The packers Defense gets and A for the Day Defensive tackle # 76 Mike Daniels and Line Backer #53 Nick Perry kept Quarter Back Russell Wilson on his back.
No touch downs for the Seattle Seahawks in the Packers home opener. Ty Montgomery 6 yd run for touch down, Jody Nelson 32 yd catch for touch down, and Mason Crosby for a 44 yd field goal. Eddie Lacy and Mike Daniels talk after the game as opposing team mates.
Next up Packers vs. the Atlanta Falcons Sunday Night Football September 17, 2017 in the new ATL Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1.6 billion to build and seats 71,000 for football, the tenants for 2017 Atlanta Falcons, The Atlanta United FC (MLS), Peach Bowl (NCAA), and Celebration Bowl (NCAA).