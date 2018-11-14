Victory for Tony Evers and Mandela in Wisconsin!

November 7, 2018

Tony Evers to Wisconsin: I’ve been saying this for months now, but I’ve never been more excited to tell you: My name is Tony Evers, and I’m the next governor of the state of Wisconsin.

Thank you to people all across Wisconsin and across the country. For the past 14 months, so many of you have invited me into your homes and businesses, and you knocked doors, made phone calls. You talked to your friends, family members, and neighbors to get them out to vote, from the bottom of my heart, I say thank you.

I’ve spent my life fighting for kids in Wisconsin first as a science teacher, then as a principal, then as State Superintendent.

While I have always believed that what is best for our kids is best for our state, I never dreamed I’d be here, and it probably goes without saying that I was an unlikely candidate for governor.

The bottom line is that this campaign and this election was bigger than these issues that we all care about.

It was never about Tony Evers or Mandela Barnes.

And it was never about Scott Walker, or about Republicans or Democrats.

This election was always more important than us, or any political party. The choice we made in this election was bigger than any name on any ballot.

This election was about the character of our country and our state.

This election was about whether we are comfortable in our reflection when we look at ourselves in the mirror.

This election was about whether we have the grit, the determination, and the decency to solve our problems, heal our wounds, and rebuild our state.

So, although we may have won Wisconsin, we do so with grace and humility knowing we cannot fix our problems with any single person or election alone.

Together, we proved Wisconsin is prepared to lead by example.

Thank you so much for this honor, Tony.