Verlo Cares Delivers New, Warm Beds For Homeless Shelter On Giving Tuesday

“Giving Tuesday” took on a new meaning this past tuesday, when Verlo Mattress delivered four full-sized beds and foundations to The Cathedral Center (CCI) in downtown Milwaukee. The beds will be used by families with children at CCI’s shelter, one of the few nonprofit organizations serving women and single fathers with their children.

The beds and foundations were built earlier this month by volunteers from CCI at Verlo’s store on West Layton Avenue in Greenfield as part of the company’s Verlo Cares program. To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Verlo is formalizing its philanthropic outreach of donating beds to nonprofit organizations and is seeking to partner with others in this effort.

The Verlo Cares program allows companies, churches, civic groups and other organizations to pay for the materials and work side-by-side with the company’s bed builders to create beds for local social service agencies and other nonprofits in the community. Besides helping the less fortunate in our communities, the Verlo Cares program can be a valuable team-building activity improving the lives of others.