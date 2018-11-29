The Salvation Army Still Needs Paid Bell Ringers

MILWAUKEE COUNTY – The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County still needs paid bell ringers for the 2018 Red Kettle Campaign season. The bell ringers will be stationed at one of 120 different kettle sites throughout the county.

Interested applicants must be able to stay on their feet, in cold weather, for eight hours at a time.

To apply, please visit one of our Worship and Community Centers below:

· Milwaukee Citadel Corps Worship and Community Center, 4129 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53209

· Cold Spring Church and Community Center, 2900 W. Coldspring Rd. Greenfield, WI 53221

· Oak Creek Centennial Church and Community Center, 8853 South Howell Ave., Oak Creek, WI 53154

· West Corps Worship and Community Center, 1645 North 25th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53205

Two forms of ID are required per applicant.