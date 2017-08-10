The Education Marketplace in Milwaukee

Join WILL’s Will Flanders, PhD, and Cato Institute’s Corey DeAngelis, PhD, on Wednesday, October 31st for a luncheon and a preview on their upcoming report The Education Marketplace. This report looks at schools across all sectors in Milwaukee and determines what factors effect school closure, growth or decline.

Register online to join us for lunch and discussion with the authors of the report.

WHEN

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

WHERE

University Club of Milwaukee

924 East Wells Street

Milwaukee, WI 53202

COST

$20/person