WTMJ RADIO Raises $40K For American Red Cross

MILWAUKEE – WTMJ RADIO listeners have come together to raise more than $40,000 so far for the American Red Cross to aid victims impacted by the recent historic flooding and severe thunderstorms across the state of Wisconsin. The initial donations came as part of the stations’ three-hour “Wisconsin Strong – Storm Relief” Radiothon on August 31st.

“The generosity of our listeners in southeastern Wisconsin is tremendous,” said Tom Langmyer, Vice President and General Manager of WTMJ and WKTI and Vice President, News/Talk/Sports for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). “Not only are people still donating money to the Red Cross to support specific immediate needs, but the impact of volunteerism and on-site involvement, along with physical and emotional support, is immeasurable.”

During the Radiothon, the American Red Cross announced the Ho-Chunk Nation Legislature would be making a gift of $20,000 to the Red Cross Wisconsin Region.