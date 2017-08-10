“UW-Parkside Invites You to the Smart Cities Brown Bag Lunch Series”

SOMERS- The public is invited to attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s new weekly brown-bag lunch series on smart cities beginning Wednesday, Sept.12, from noon to 1 p.m., and continuing each Wednesday thereafter during the fall academic semester, concluding Nov. 14.

The Smart Cities Brown Bag lunch series, which is open to the community, offers 10 perspectives on smart cities, ranging from technological investigations such as the digitization of the electric grid and the internet of things, to social and ethical implications of connectivity such as loss of privacy, security concerns, and environmental challenges. The series will kick off with a discussion of “Better Living Through Deep Learning and Edge Computing” led by Dr. Peggy James, dean of the UW-Parkside College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies.

Dr. Christopher Hudspeth, director of the Center for Professional Studies, and instructor of the course “Introduction to Smart Cities” said, “I’m excited about this opportunity to show off UW-Parkside’s expertise and innovation in this rapidly developing area; we’ll get to see the practical impact of the edge of technology and how we can contribute to it.”