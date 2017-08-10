TODAY’S TMJ4 and WUWM to Host Gubernatorial Debate

MILWAUKEE – The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will host a debate in the race for Wisconsin Governor between Republican Governor Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers.

The debate will air live on Friday, October 26 from 6:00-7:00pm on TODAY’S TMJ4 (WTMJ-TV) and WUWM-FM and simulcast on WGBA-TV (Green Bay) and on television stations throughout Wisconsin. Additional media partners for the debate include The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today Network.

TODAY’S TMJ4 news anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims, along with WUWM’s Mitch Teich, will moderate the debate.