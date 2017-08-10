Carnival Worker Charged With Attempted Murder

ELKHORN — A carnival worker at the Walworth County Fair has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman in downtown Elkhorn on the night before the fair opened.

Terrence D. Leflore, 24, of Jackson, Miss., also was charged Tuesday with sexual assault, armed robbery and other felonies in the Aug. 28 attack on a woman as she was leaving work.

If convicted on all charges, Leflore could be sentenced to more than 200 years in prison.