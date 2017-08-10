Body Found On Shore Near Carthage College

The body of a young man was found on the Lake Michigan shoreline at Carthage College Wednesday afternoon, and it may be that of an Indian Trail High School student who was swept away by currents in the Kenosha Harbor last week.

Carthage students found the body at about 2 p.m. just east of residence halls on campus, about 3 miles north of the pier where the teen was last seen.

Kenosha Police Lt. James Beller said the body has not yet been positively identified, but may be that of the 17-year-old teen presumed drowned last Thursday.