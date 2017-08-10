MPS To Host Bilingual Recruitment Fair

State Fair Brings Pentatonix to Sold-Out Crowd By Genevieve O’Sullivan-Crowley The Duo opened the concert at Wisconsin State Fair Tuesday night which consist of a blend of rock, country and folk music. Performing to a sold-out crowd as the opening act Michael and Carissa Alvarado sang to a mix of original songs and cover tunes. The show... 10 Aug 2017 No comments Read More
Miembros del gabinete de Trump juran lealtad al presidente en inusual reunión En medio de estas controversias, el presidente Donald Trump se reunió el lunes con todos los miembros de su gabinete. Donald Trump: "Ningún otro presidente, con algunas excepciones, como es el caso de F.D.R [Franklin Delano Roosevelt], que tuvo que lidiar con la Gran Depresión, jamás ha aprobado más legislación... 13 Jun 2017
Interrogantes Sobre Una Futura Política Exterior de Donald Trump Roberto A. Nodal Sin duda el nuevo presidente electo de Estados Unidos tiene ante sí complejos e inmediatos retos y una enorme tarea global, a medida que los problemas mundiales cada vez se siguen multiplicando. Sus palabras iniciales han sido supuestamente conciliatorias: "Nos relacionaremos de forma justa con todo... 10 Nov 2016
Toles: Pension Security equals Retirement Security A lack of retirement security can make the golden years of life anything but golden. Sadly, many people who have worked their entire lives find themselves struggling financially in retirement. When planning for my retirement, I thought about what I would do next (considering all I had ever done was... 03 Nov 2016
Will you make YOUR voice heard? Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Polls are open from 7:00am to 8:00pm. If you are in line by 8:00pm you have the right to cast a ballot. But increasingly, voters are not waiting until Election Day to make their voice, and their choice, heard. Early voting is widely accessible... 26 Oct 2016
Declara juez prescrita demanda por 'AeroShow' Chihuahua— El juez Alejandro Flores Legarda determinó como "prescritas", las acusaciones que pretendía reiniciar la Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) en contra del exalcalde Marco Quezada y cinco de sus excolaboradores cercanos, por la tragedia del Festival Extremo AeroShow 2013, donde fallecieron nueve personas y casi un centenar resultaron lesionadas.... 05 Oct 2016
Keep Sleeping on Wisconsin When number 5 ranked LSU came to Lambeau Field to face off against unranked Wisconsin they figured they would have no problem running up the score before flying home. LSU was the team that was returning 18 starters from their 9-3 team a year ago; they were supposed to be... 29 Sep 2016
Hoy Wisconsin Today Hola que tal amigo lector, soy Mariella Godinez-Munoz de tu programa "Hoy Wisconsin Today", Les cuento que después del éxito del evento de Independencia Perú-Colombia Milwaukee. Es ahora es el turno del Día de la Independencia de América Central: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua y Costa Rica. Quienes celebraron su... 21 Sep 2016
Eric Von, Milwaukee radio voice has passed away Von — long the leading voice of black talk radio in Milwaukee — died of an apparent heart attack. Von, whose full name was Eric Von Boardley, was 58. Von was a WNOV radio host. His show ran from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays. Before that, he had worked... 09 Sep 2016
Nosotros continuaremos luchando para que el Sueño Americano sea una realidad para todos Este verano, tuve la oportunidad de reunirme con los Orellanas, una familia de Bolivia que hizo de Virginia su hogar. Durante nuestra conversación me dijeron lo aterrorizados que estaban de ser separados debido a su estatus migratorio. Los Orellanas son una de las muchas familias en los Estados Unidos que... 09 Sep 2016
On the Issues: Social Security By Urban Media News Staff On July 6 of this year, the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans and Wisconsin Coalition for Retirement Security issued a challenge to both major party candidates for the US Senate. The groups are committed to retirement security and gravely concerned about the future of the... 09 Sep 2016
The African-American Community Will Lose Much If Trump Is Elected President authored by Congresswoman Gwen Moore: Last week, before a primarily white audience in Dimondale, Michigan, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made the following pitch to African Americans: "You're living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58% of your youth is unemployed – what the hell... 29 Aug 2016
HOY WISCONSIN TODAY Se corona Nuevamente campeón Luis Cuba Arias 16-0! y estará con nostros en MexicanFiesta! El pasado sábado 20 de Agosto se dieron cita, Medios de comunicación, familiares, amigos y seguidores de la carrera del boxeador Luis "Cuba' Arias, Nativo de Milwaukee en el Midwest Convention center del centro de la... 29 Aug 2016
Los Juegos Olímpicos RIO 2016 Hola que tal amigo lector, soy Mariella Godinez-Munoz de Hoy Wisconsin Today con un breve resumen de acontecimientos de esta semana. Los juegos olímpicos RIO 2016 iniciaron hace dos semanas y la ceremonia de gran apertura fue un gran espectáculo… y culminaran con un gran cierre este próximo domingo 21... 17 Aug 2016
Trump Attacks Slain Soldiers Family after DNC Appearance By Urban Media News Staff Last week, Democrats gathered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to nominate Hillary Clinton as their candidate for President of the United States. Among the Democratic heavy hitters making their case most passionately for Hillary was First Lady Michelle Obama. Emphasizing the historic nature of her husband's presidency,... 05 Aug 2016
El Campeón Luis Arias regresa Nuevamente a Milwaukee! Hola que tal amigos lectores, les cuento que el campeón de boxeo Profesional Luis "Cuba" Arias, originario de Milwaukee, quien se corono campeón y logro su meta ganado una pelea por primera vez en Junio pasado, en su ciudad natal, regresa de nuevo. Esta vez hay un cinturón. Luis Arias,... 05 Aug 2016
HOY WISCONSIN TODAY Hola que tal amigos lectores, soy Mariella Godinez-Munoz presentadora de Hoy Wisconsin Today. La comisión organizadora de Perú-Colombia Milwaukee festival realizo, El pasado Domingo 24 de Julio, con gran éxito su primer festival en la ciudad de Milwaukee, en el cual estuvieron presentes asistente de Perú y Colombia, pero también... 29 Jul 2016
Utility reconnections available to those in need during Heat Advisory MADISON- In light of this week's National Weather Service excessive heat watch and increasing temperatures in most of the state, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) encourages people to take steps to stay safe by staying cool. Consumers can take simple steps that help keep temperatures lower and save... 22 Jul 2016
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools will hold on-site interviews at its Bilingual Recruitment Fair at South Division High School July 26. Interested applicants will discover the many career options available in MPS schools such as bilingual, ESL, world languages, special education, math and science at all levels from K4 to grade 12. Mono-lingual teachers are also needed, especially in hard-to-fill subjects including special education, math and science. Individuals needing assistance to obtain teaching credentials can meet with alternative teacher licensing organizations at the recruitment fair at South Division High School 1515 W. Lapham Blvd., Milwaukee Thursday July 26, 2018; 1 – 6 p.m.