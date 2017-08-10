MPS To Host Bilingual Recruitment Fair

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools will hold on-site interviews at its Bilingual Recruitment Fair at South Division High School July 26. Interested applicants will discover the many career options available in MPS schools such as bilingual, ESL, world languages, special education, math and science at all levels from K4 to grade 12. Mono-lingual teachers are also needed, especially in hard-to-fill subjects including special education, math and science. Individuals needing assistance to obtain teaching credentials can meet with alternative teacher licensing organizations at the recruitment fair at South Division High School 1515 W. Lapham Blvd., Milwaukee Thursday July 26, 2018; 1 – 6 p.m.