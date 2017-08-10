County Board advises administration not to surpass 2.5 percent levy increase for 2019

After nearly 90 minutes of debate Tuesday night, the Kenosha County Board narrowly passed an advisory 2019 property tax levy with a maximum 2.5 percent increase over this year.

Terry Rose, who chairs the Finance Committee, introduced the resolution, which the committee recommended on a 4-2 vote, with Ron Frederick and John O’Day casting the “no” votes.

In introducing the resolution, Rose said it is meant to indicate to County Executive Jim Kreuser where the board would like to see the administration head in crafting the 2019 annual budget.

A levy forecast prepared by the county Finance Department showed that if Kreuser brought the board a budget in the fall with a 2.5 percent increase, that would mean the need to cut some $1.61 million in current spending.