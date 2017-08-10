TRUMP Visits Milwaukee

The president is visiting Milwaukee this week.

Before landing in Milwaukee President Donald Trump warned Harley-Davidson that “We won’t forget” about its decision to shift some motorcycle production overseas, and he says the company could lose customers over it.

Harley said Monday it’s moving the production of motorcycles destined for Europe to factories in Thailand, India and Brazil in response to the European Union slapping a 31 percent tariff on motorcycles made in the U.S.

The president had earlier warned that any shift in production “will be the beginning of the end” for the company.

Wednesday he tweeted: “Harley-Davidson should stay 100% in America, with the people that got you your success. I’ve done so much for you, and then this. Other companies are coming back where they belong! We won’t forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors!”