New runoff standards set for Des Plaines watershed basin

SOMERS — Post-construction stormwater runoff standards in the Des Plaines River watershed were approved by the Somers Town Board this week.

The new standards establish a maximum allowable release rate for properties in the basin post construction.

“We’ve got to do this now and get it to FEMA to approve it so people in the floodplain can get federal insurance,” village president George Stoner said.

The new standards are in line with the recommendations in the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission comprehensive plan for the Des Plains watershed, and mirror the standards of Kenosha County Planning and Zoning.