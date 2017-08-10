Girl May Have Been Murdered For Her Car

Olivia Mackay may have died for her car.

In the second day of testimony in the jury trial of Daniel Tate, accused of the strangling death of 16-year-old Olivia Mackay, Tate’s friend and co-defendant Jamari Cook took the stand.

Cook, 18, was originally charged with first-degree homicide as a party to the crime along with Tate. He is cooperating with the prosecution and testified against Tate, answering questions about what led up to Mackay’s death on July 23, 2017, and what happened afterward.