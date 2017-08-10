Woman found dead in Pike River identified as North Chicago woman

A body found near the mouth of the Pike River was identified as that of a North Chicago, Ill., woman.

The woman’s body was found by a father and son walking on the beach north of Pennoyer Park at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. They pulled the woman from the water and called 911.

Kenosha Police Lt. Tim Schaal said the woman was identified as Monique E. Harmon-Richards, a 28-year-old North Chicago resident.

Schaal said that an autopsy is being conducted today to try to determine the cause of Harmon-Richards’ death.

He said there does not appear to be a connection with a water search that was conducted after an unmanned dinghy was found washed ashore near Southport Marina about 10 hours earlier.

Schaal said it appeared that Harmon-Richards’ death had been recent and said there was no obvious sign of trauma to the body.