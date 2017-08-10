Wheatland Felon Found With Guns

A Wheatland man was charged Tuesday on weapons and drug charges.

Albert Smith III, 60, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

According to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies went to Smith’s home in the Wheatland Estates Mobile Home Park after receiving a call from a resident concerned about drug activity in the home.

When Smith answered the door, deputies said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana and could see the butt of what appeared to be a long gun sitting on a cabinet.