Dry conditions contribute to spate of fires

A spate of fires in Kenosha County have at least one thing in common — dry conditions and strong winds are helping them spread.

Over the weekend, Kenosha fires did about $1.5 million in damage, in one case destroying a condominium building Saturday, leaving 18 people homeless, including three disabled residents. Another fire in the city Saturday destroyed two garages and damaged nine homes.

In Randall, a fire Monday destroyed a single-family home, leaving a family with two children without a place to stay.

In Salem Lakes, firefighters sought mutual aid for a large grass fire.

And Tuesday, a fire spread from building to building on a 100-year-old dairy farm, destroying barns and damaging the home to two generations of the same family.

Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig said people need to be especially focused on fire safety in the current weather conditions.

“You have a lot of dry leaves and dry grass. All you need is a spark,” he said.