Commission Approves Plans For Massage Therapy Business, Speculative Building

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A massage therapy and skin care salon is expected to make its debut this summer in the village’s Prairie Edge development.

The Plan Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit, site and operation plans for Massage Envy at 9160 76th St. Suite A on Tuesday night.

Part of a nationwide massage and facial chain, the local salon, which will offer monthly and yearly memberships for services, will be an independently owned franchise by Pleasant Prairie residents Chad George, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and his wife, Kerri George, who is employed at Naval Station Great Lakes.