Body Found On Simmons Island Identified As Kenosha Man

A man found dead on Simmons Island beach last weekend may have died of exposure.

Kenosha Police have identified the man as 53-year-old Kirk Danielson of Kenosha. The man’s body was found at about 7 a.m. Saturday near the 4600 block of Kennedy Drive.

When he was found, there were no obvious signs of trauma. An autopsy was conducted Monday.

Kenosha Police Sgt. James Beller said that the Medical Examiner’s Office found that hypothermia was a contributing factor in Danielson’s death, along with medical issues. The final results of the autopsy are pending toxicology.