Sylvia Ortiz-Velez Defeated Incumbent Supervisor Peggy West
Milwaukee – Sylvia Ortiz-Velez defeated incumbent Supervisor Peggy West with 57% of the vote.

Ortiz-Velez is a licensed real estate broker.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Leadership MKE, a group founded and funded County Executive Chris Abele, spent $73,945 in support of Ortiz-Velez.

