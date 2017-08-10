Residents to see a ‘very different’ City Council after election

Ecstatic after winning the 4th District seat Tuesday, Holly Kangas celebrated other newcomers’ similar success in their races for City Council, as well as Kenosha County Board.

“I’m so excited to see all the new blood coming into the council and the County Board. And we’re first-time candidates, all of us,” Kangas said.

Well, not quite.

The only other newcomers to beat City Council incumbents, according to Tuesday’s unofficial totals, included Stephanie Kemp, who beat Scott Gordon by a slim margin, with 214 votes to Gordon’s 199.

Kemp said she was “extremely grateful” to all those who cast ballots for her, saying she “tried really hard” to get to everybody’s doors in the district, listening to what people had to say.