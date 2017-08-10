Kenosha County voter turnout higher than expected

Voter turnout was surprisingly higher than initially predicted in Kenosha County, with more than 21,000 ballots cast by 26 percent of registered voters Tuesday in the spring election.

According to county officials, that number is up compared with 2017, in which 10,746 ballots were cast by 12 percent of registered voters.

The number of ballots cast this year is also likely to increase when additional votes are counted following a procedural snafu in Salem Lakes, Kenosha County Clerk Mary Kubicki said Wednesday.