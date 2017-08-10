Jury Convicts Man Who Represented Himself In A Forgery Case

An Illinois man who chose to represent himself at a jury trial in Kenosha this week will likely choose to seek other legal counsel in the future.

John Hosta, 58, of Spring Grove, Ill., represented himself Tuesday in a one-day jury trial, defending himself against a felony charge of “uttering a forgery.” After listening to the evidence, the jury convicted him after deliberating for 16 minutes.

According to testimony at trial, Hosta’s home in Spring Grove was damaged by a fire, and he hired a contractor, Ken Folliard of KJF Builders, to do the repairs. Hosta’s insurance company covered the damage to the home, and the money for the work was put in escrow, with checks issued as the work was completed.

Folliard received a series of checks for the work, which he testified was done over about two months. Each check was issued with Hosta’s name, his ex-wife’s name and Folliard’s name, each having to sign the checks for them to be cashed.