Former teacher sentenced to prison for sexual relationship with student

Calling his behavior a betrayal of the trust parents and the public put in educators, a judge sentenced a former Kenosha Unified math teacher to three years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a student.

Douglas Richmond, 42, of Burlington, who taught physics at Tremper High School, entered a guilty plea in January to a felony charge of sexual assault of a student by school staff. Richmond admitted he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student who was in his class.

The encounters began during the 2009-10 school year when the girl was a senior in high school.

She told Kenosha Police that beginning in October 2009 she and Richmond met outside of school and began what she characterized as a consensual sexual relationship that continued throughout the school year. She told investigators the two continued to meet after she graduated.