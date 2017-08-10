Couple charged after teen found selling marijuana Rice Krispie treats at school

After a teen was found selling marijuana Rice Krispies treats at a Kenosha high school, the teen’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend are both facing multiple felony charges.

The 15-year-old was discovered with the Rice Krispies treats at Harborside Academy March 20, and admitted to police he brought them to school to sell to other students.

The teen reportedly told Kenosha Police he had done so at the request of his mother’s live-in boyfriend David Zapata.

After police spoke to the teen, they served a warrant on their home and found evidence that marijuana edibles were being made and packaged for sale.