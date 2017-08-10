Woman assaulted by jail guard sues county in federal court

A woman who was sexually assaulted by a jail guard while she was a work-release inmate at the Kenosha County Detention Center is suing the county along with the former guard.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks unspecified damages.

The guard, Jonathan Kwiatkowski, is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for his sexual assault of the woman and another inmate, having pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sexual assault and one count of misconduct in public office.