Interstate chase leads to charges

A Milwaukee woman who allegedly struck a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department squad car while fleeing on Interstate 94 is facing a series of charges in several jurisdictions.

Gabrielle M. Madden, 23, was charged in Kenosha County Wednesday with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing and eluding and hit-and-run, along with a series of traffic violations.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper and Racine County Sheriff’s Department deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle south on Interstate 94 at about 6 p.m. Monday. Kenosha deputies joined the chase when the silver Chevrolet crossed into Kenosha County, the car hitting speeds of more than 120 mph.