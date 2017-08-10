Black Pearl Sings! The Milwaukee Repertory Theater

By Victoria

Lynette Dupree’s brilliant portrayal of Alberta “Pearl” Johnson was as much a historically enlightening journey as it was entertaining. Pearl’s soulful singing filled the auditorium and guided the audience through songs reminiscent of slavery times, and painful moments. Brilliance in the folklore lyrics meant as a way for oppressed people to fight back through music.

Pearl’s character was showcased as multi-faceted from the strong no nonsense side which landed her in the very prison that we the audience was first introduced. A loving mother and very witty woman who played her cards just right to get an early release from prison. Pearl showcased her leadership and intellect as she matched wits with Susannah the music counselor.

Susannah’s character was masterfully portrayed by Colleen Madden, as the overzealous song collector from the Library of Congress. Susannah’s voice was on display for the audience to enjoy in a small individual way that she chimed in with Pearl as added treat for the audience. Madden’s portrayal of Susannah’s ability to help Pearl was crafting a balanced of her innate ability to know exactly how far to push Pearl, which was a testament of the friendship that they developed.

Dupree and Madden were a joy to watch, the audience was engulfed in the strong storyline for sure but the actresses pulled us in and kept us wanting more. They delivered! The Black Pearl Sings still showing until March 18th at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s.