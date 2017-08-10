MS Snowmobile Tour turns 35 raising funds and awareness for multiple sclerosis

WHAT: This Thursday – Saturday (January 25-27) more than 160 snowmobilers will meet at the Potawatomi Carter Casino and Hotel for the 35th Annual MS Snowmobile Tour hosted by the National MS Society. This fun-filled, all-inclusive and fully-supported weekend, of snowmobiling through beautiful Northern Wisconsin is in support of the more than 11,000 people living with multiple sclerosis, in Wisconsin.

One of Wisconsin’s best-loved and longest-running snowmobile rides, the MS Snowmobile Tour is designed for riders of all levels. This year’s goal is to raise $325,000 to support cutting-edge research and life-changing programs and services for people living with multiple sclerosis. Since inception, the tour has raised more than $7 million.