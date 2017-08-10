MPS Breaking News: Forest Home Ave. School Without Heat

Sources at Forest Home Ave. school are reporting that children are being sent back home or are being taken by shuttle buses to South Division High School because the school building has no heat. Reports from school sources state that over xmas break a water pipe burst causing the heating system at the school to shut down.

Central office Admin staff are at the school. “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out that no heat no school! Water pipe burst in a classroom. Flooded! Boilers can’t run until pipe has been repaired! It will take at least the rest of this week!” Stated one source at that the school.

The phone system put out a emergency response to parents to either pick up kids early from school or from South Division sources say.

This is first day back to school from Christmas break.