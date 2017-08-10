Guilty Plea In Child Porn Case

A man charged with possession of child pornography while he was a student at Carthage College pleaded guilty to the charges.

Austin Szczodrowski, 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday to four counts of possession of child pornography. The plea was part of negotiated deal with prosecutors, who read into the record additional charges that would not be charged as part of the deal. He could have been charged for each of the images investigators found on his electronic devices.

Szczodrowski, of Addison, Ill.,was charged last March.

According to the criminal complaint, the file-sharing service Dropbox informed the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had uploaded numerous images and videos of possible child pornography.

A special agent with the Department of Justice reviewed the images and videos and determined them to be child pornography, according to the complaint. The agent traced them to Szczodrowski, who downloaded some of the images using the Wi-Fi in his Carthage residence hall.