Forest Home Ave. School Closed Due To Cold

Classes were canceled at Forest Home Avenue School, the first day back after the Christmas break, because the heat went out in a section of the building, allowing pipes to freeze and burst in a classroom, according to Milwaukee Public Schools.

Sources at Forest Home Ave. school reported that children were sent back home or taken by shuttle buses to South Division High School.

Central office administration staff were at the school. “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out that no heat no school! Water pipe burst in a classroom. Flooded! Boilers can’t run until pipe has been repaired! It will take at least the rest of this week!” Stated one source at that the school.

Temperature felt as low as minus-16 degrees with the wind chill, according to the National Weather Service.

The phone system put out a emergency response to parents to either pick up kids early from school or from South Division sources say.

MPS spokesman Andy Nelson said the boiler at Forest Home was up and running by mid-morning. The school, at 1516 W. Forest Home Ave., has about 700 students.