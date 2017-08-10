Kenosha Couple Charged With Stealing Salvation Army Donation Kettle

A Kenosha couple who allegedly stole a Salvation Army donation kettle from a Caledonia store last week have been charged with misdemeanor theft.

Alicia Wojtowicz, 34, and Jacob Doppke, 35, both of Kenosha, were each charged in Racine County with theft and entry into a locked coin box. They allegedly took an unattended Salvation Army Red Kettle and stand from the foyer of a Walgreens store in Caledonia on Dec. 21.

The Caledonia Police Department used social media to post photos from a surveillance video that showed a woman with the kettle and stand, seeking help in identifying her.